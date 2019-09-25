Materials and industrials weigh on TSX, U.S. stock markets push higher

TORONTO -- Losses in the industrials and materials sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.34 points at 16,763.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.46 points at 26,943.23. The S&P 500 index was up 6.71 points at 2,973.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.22 points at 8,014.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 88 cents at US$56.41 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.20 at US$1,526.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.65 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.

