Materials, financials and energy sectors help lift TSX; U.S. stocks lower

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in mixed trading, while materials, financial and energy sectors moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.16 points at 16,434.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.12 points at 27,013.68. The S&P 500 index was down 2.16 points at 2,993.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.50 points at 8,130.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.80 cents US compared with an average of 75.69 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 27 cents at US$53.08 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 3.3 cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,492.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.9 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

