TORONTO -- The materials sector weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.95 points at 16,107.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.95 points at 25,701.94. The S&P 500 index was down 0.14 points at 2,810.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.52 points at 7,640.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.06 cents US compared with an average of 75.04 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 26 cents at US$58.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.839 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$14.40 at US$1,294.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.60 cents at US$2.8895 a pound.