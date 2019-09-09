TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the materials sector weighed on the market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.75 points at 16,498.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.70 points at 26,876.16. The S&P 500 index was up 5.58 points at 2,984.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.57 points at 8,115.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.00 cents US compared with an average of 75.91 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.28 at US$57.80 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 8.2 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$7.60 at US$1,507.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.63 a pound.

