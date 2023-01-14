(Bloomberg) -- Scott Mather, once one of the top portfolio managers at Pacific Investment Management Co., formally retired from the firm after taking a personal leave of absence in October.

“We can confirm Scott will not be returning from his personal leave of absence,” Pimco said in an emailed statement.

Morningstar Inc. put several Pimco funds under review in December after reporting that Mather would retire effective Dec. 31. Eric Jacobson, a strategist for Morningstar, said in an email to Bloomberg that it plans to bring the funds out of review soon and assign ratings to them again.

Mather joined the Newport Beach, California, bond manager in 1998 and eventually took the helm at the Pimco Total Return Fund in September 2014 following the departure of co-founder Bill Gross. Mather was also the firm’s chief investment officer of US core strategies when he went on leave.

Mather’s roles during his tenure at Pimco also included serving as head of European portfolio management, running the total return strategy and helping to build out the firm’s ESG portfolio management function, Pimco said.

Neither Pimco nor Mather have given a reason for the leave of absence. Dan Ivascyn, the head of the flagship Pimco Income Fund, joined Pimco Total Return’s management team when Mather went on leave.

