(Bloomberg) -- Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament by one shot on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese to claim one of the four majors in men’s golf.

The 29-year-old from the island of Shikoku -- a five-time champion on the PGA Tour -- entered the final day with a four-stroke lead and, but for a couple of slight wobbles including finding water at the 15th, was rarely put under significant pressure on the lush fairways and manicured greens at Augusta National in Georgia.

He shot a 1-over-par round of 73, ending the tournament at 10-under, ahead of Will Zalatoris in second place. Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth were two shots further back and tied for third. Dustin Johnson, last year’s champion, didn’t survive the two-round cut.

Matsuyama surged to the head of the pack on Saturday after he returned to the course following a 75-minute rain delay. He blitzed the final eight holes in 6-under par, vaulting him into a lead that he never relinquished. He’ll now be eligible to play in every future Masters.

A decade after making his tournament debut as the Asia-Pacific Amateur winner, Matsuyama is set to return to his native Japan as a national hero.

