(Bloomberg) -- Top executives, policy makers, scientists and activists are gathering this week for the first-ever Bloomberg Green Festival. The virtual event will focus on the core issues of climate change.

The conference kicks off Monday with speakers, including Bloomberg LP founder Michael R. Bloomberg, actor and co-founder of Water.org Matt Damon and HP Inc. Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores. They will address the need for climate action and debate climate solutions such as sustainable investing.

Other presenters will be Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen and Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash.

UN’s Espinosa Calls for Green Recovery (08:30 a.m.)

The coronavirus pandemic has altered lives, said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change. Still, the climate change crises hasn’t slowed, she said, likening it to “a hurricane coming slowly toward us.”

“The convergence of these two global crises has opened a window of opportunity,” Espinosa said. “We need a coordinated global recovery from Covid-19 that follows footprint of the Paris Agreement and the UN 2030 agenda.”

Extreme Weather Not Science Fiction: Matt Damon (08:20 a.m.)

Extreme weather is not a matter of science fiction anymore, said actor and co-founder of Water.org Matt Damon. “Climate change is an existential threat to the planet and humanity,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury of ignoring it if we want to build a better future.”

Climate change must be tackled even amid a global pandemic, several refugee crises and extreme poverty, and “it is possible to make progress,” he said.

Bloomberg LP founder and majority owner Michael R. Bloomberg announced the release of a new America’s Pledge report that shows that, despite the pandemic and political divisions, U.S. cities are transitioning to clean energy faster than ever before.

