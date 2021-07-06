(Bloomberg) -- A political ally of U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz who in May pleaded guilty to child sex-trafficking and wire fraud asked for a three-month delay in his sentencing because he said he’s is still cooperating with prosecutors.

Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19. He faces a mandatory minimum term of 12 years behind bars.

“Mr. Greenberg’s ongoing cooperation, which will not be completed prior to his current sentencing date, could have an impact on his final sentence,” his lawyer Fritz Scheller said in a letter to a federal judge in Orlando.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, a Florida Republican and outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, violated federal sex-trafficking laws through his connection with Greenberg. Gaetz has repeatedly denied ever paying for sex or having sex with a minor.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.