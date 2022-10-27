(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is one of six Members of Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party seeking to lead the powerful Treasury Committee, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Half a dozen lawmakers have indicated that they want to stand in the contest for the job, which gives them the authority to interrogate the chancellor of the exchequer, the governor of the Bank of England, financial regulators and executives from commercial banks.

The committee, drawing from across the parties in the House of Commons, scrutinizes the government’s economic policy. The job is open because Mel Stride, the current chairman, has joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet.

Andrea Leadsom, a former business secretary who was tipped as a possible chancellor if Penny Mordaunt had won the Tory leadership race, also has thrown her hat in the ring.

Harriett Baldwin, a respected former Treasury minister, is the favorite among existing members. She has secured the 15 nominations required to get on the ballot, including five of the remaining nine members. Kevin Hollinrake, a small business champion, is the other committee candidate.

Those who get the required nominations will go forward to a ballot of all MPs, which will be held on Nov. 9. Only Tory MPs can stand to lead the panel, though the final vote is open to MPs from both parties.

Kit Malthouse, a Boris Johnson loyalist who was briefly education secretary, confirmed he is seeking appointment. John Baron, MP for Basildon and Billericay who is backed by ardent Brexit supporters, has secured a nomination.

In the past decade, the committee has played a pivotal role in BOE governance reforms, the safeguards for UK retail banks and in a decision by former BOE Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg to step down.

Hancock, a former BOE economist who began his political career as adviser to then-Chancellor George Osborne, is the most senior figure to seek the post.

He stepped down from the health department after breaking social distancing rules in the pandemic by having an affair with a colleague. He had been hoping for a ministerial role under Sunak.

Baldwin told Bloomberg that her priority would be “scrutiny of the Treasury, the BOE and the regulators as we move to a new regulatory regime.”

Stride, who played a leading role in the campaign to replace Liz Truss as premier with Sunak, is now work and pensions secretary.

If Conservatives split on who to back, it could open the opportunity for the Labour opposition to coalesce around a chair who could be a thorn in the side of the Treasury.

