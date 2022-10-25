(Bloomberg) -- Matt Levine has taken a break from his “Money Stuff” newsletter to tackle crypto, and he was kind enough to stop by our “Crypto IRL” set to give us an idea of what he learned after spending months reading whitepapers and thinking about web3.

So what’s actually cool about crypto? In part, that it’s attempting to create a new financial system from scratch. And we talked about the philosophy of trustlessness, and how maybe everything being on the public blockchain can maybe get us to trust a system in a different way than we trust banks. Maybe.

And of course: everything that’s happened in crypto over the last dozen years sets up a significant challenge for regulators, who don’t even know how – or where – to start with this asset class.

Watch Crypto IRL including the special Matt Levine episode on the website or via YouTube

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.