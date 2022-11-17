Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- This week on the podcast, we’ve attempted to unpack the spectacular downfall of one of the biggest crypto exchanges and how it has possibly changed the sector forever. A month ago, if someone would have told us that crypto exchange FTX was potentially mismanaging customer funds, funneling money into its sister trading firm Alameda Research, and would soon weigh on the crypto industry, we wouldn't have believed them.

As more details about its general finances emerge, we're starting to better understand how FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried might have managed to change the industry forever. How much of a mess was FTX in? How did nobody notice? And how will this shape the future of crypto? Bloomberg reporters Katie Greifeld and Vildana Hajric ask Bloomberg opinion columnist Matt Levine for the long view.

