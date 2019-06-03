The founder of Mattamy Homes has made a $100-million donation to the Hospital for Sick Children, the largest single donation in the hospital’s history.

The donation by Peter Gilgan will support the SickKids VS Limits campaign, which will include building a new patient care tower on Toronto’s University Avenue. The facility will be home to critical care and inpatient units, and named the Peter Gilgan Family Patient Care Tower, the hospital said in a release Monday.

“To continue to have the opportunity to support SickKids is an honour and is also very humbling,” Gilgan said in a release. “I’m in a privileged position to be able to make this gift, and I know it’s going to be used to help children today and in the future live longer and healthier lives.”

The SickKids VS Limits campaign is a five-year, $1.3-billion fundraising project for rebuilding the hospital campus. The campaign has raised $914 million so far, the hospital said.

Through his philanthropic foundation, Gilgan has donated millions to a variety of causes focusing on children, environmental protection and international development, according to his website.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, the billionaire indicated that his philanthropy – and that of others like him – is an example of why the government shouldn’t overtax wealthy individuals.

“My view is very definitely that if you make it, you should get to keep a fair share of it and you make the decision as to what you want to do with it. Obviously government has a role and government is a great middle-man up to a point, but I’m not at all an advocate of being a socialist society where everything goes into one pot and then some folks in the back room decide what could be done with it all,” Gilgan told BNN Bloomberg’s Greg Bonnell on Monday.

“I think that responsible individuals are doing a lot. Some of us could learn to do more.”