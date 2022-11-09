Canada’s most successful "Jeopardy!" player Mattea Roach said she wants to invest her winnings in sustainable companies.

“Investing sustainably is something that I consider to be very important,” the Toronto-based tutor and podcast host of “The Backbench” said in an interview on Wednesday on BNN Bloomberg.

Roach added that she sees an opportunity in green technology amid ongoing volatility in oil prices.

“I think if I'm going to be investing in energy, for instance, I would definitely be looking at investing in like green technology as opposed to investing in oil and gas,” Roach said.

“Just because, first off the price of oil has been so volatile lately, but also it's an industry that is, at some point, going to be on its way out whereas green technology, I think there's like a lot of growth opportunity there.”

Roach won 23 "Jeopardy!" games and took home more than US$560,000 in total winnings, which is the fifth largest sum of money in the show's history during a regular season.

Earlier this year, BNN Bloomberg asked viewers what advice they would give to Roach when it comes to investing her winnings.

Congrats to @mattearoach on her Jeopardy run!

What advice would you give on how she should invest her winnings? @AndrewBellBNN has a roundup of some viewer suggestions!

Thanks @VanIslandCanada, @SocraticObsrvr, @KCinCanOil and @1Cronos2020 for your answers pic.twitter.com/3xkwWzKGdu — BNN Bloomberg (@BNNBloomberg) May 7, 2022

Some Twitter users recommend that she puts her money in Canadian agriculture and financial stocks, while others recommended maxing out her Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The 24-year-old returned to "Jeopardy!" for a special exhibition game on Tuesday, where she beat fellow champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

Roach is scheduled to compete again on Friday in the Tournament of Champions semifinals.