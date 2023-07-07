(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

She’s been an astronaut, a scientist and the president of the United States. Now Barbie is a movie star. Bloomberg’s Kelly Gilblom joins this episode to talk about Mattel’s bet that the $100 million Barbie movie debuting July 21 — and the launch of the company’s entertainment division — will revive its biggest brand, reel in new fans and help it reclaim the No. 1 spot of global toymaker.

Read more: Mattel's Risky Bet on a Feminist Barbie Movie Just Might Work

