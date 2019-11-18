(Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. is back in the junk bond market after a whistleblower allegation derailed a similar sale earlier this year. This time, it’s bringing an even bigger deal.

The company is offering $600 million of bonds to refinance existing debt, after an anonymous complaint about its accounting and internal controls forced it to halt a smaller offering in August. Mattel said in late October it had completed an internal investigation, pledging to strengthen financial reporting controls and saying it would restate some earnings.

The company’s debt-market return is another sign of regained investor confidence since the whistleblower’s letter, which it disclosed publicly on Aug. 8. The allegation contributed to a slide in Mattel’s shares which closed at a 19-year low later that month and caused the firm to yank a $250 million debt offering. A subsequent investigation found accounting errors in Mattel’s reports for the last two quarters of 2017, as well as material weakness in financial reporting controls.

The company has since restated its quarterly results. The investigation determined that the independence of Mattel’s outside auditor had not been compromised.

Through its latest debt offering, Mattel is looking to raise $600 million of new notes due in 2027 to refinance existing bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021, it said in a statement. The bonds are expected to price today, according a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for El Segundo, California-based Mattel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

