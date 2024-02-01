(Bloomberg) -- Barington Capital Group has amassed an undisclosed stake in Mattel Inc. and is pressing the toymaker’s Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz for changes that include the sale of some businesses it says are putting a “dark cloud” over the company.

Barington, an activist investment fund founded by Jim Mitarotonda, said in a letter Thursday that the company should pursue alternatives including potential sales of its Fisher-Price and American Girl brands. Barington also argued for a $2 billion share buyback.

Mattel said in a statement that it looked “forward to engaging with Barington as we do with all our shareholders. We welcome this initial outreach and we are reviewing their letter.”

Kreiz has sought to cut costs at Mattel and adapt its many franchises, which include Thomas & Friends and Polly Pocket, into films, TV shows and video games. Last year, a motion picture based on the company’s flagship Barbie doll was the top-grossing release globally.

Barington also argues in the letter and a statement that Mattel should separate the role of CEO from that of chairman, which is also held by Kreiz.

Mattel’s next earnings report is due on Feb. 7. The letter was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

