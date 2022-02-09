Feb 9, 2022
Mattel Says It’s in ‘Growth Mode’ After Sales Beat Expectations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that exceeded analysts’ estimates, buoyed by revenue from traditional toy brands such as Barbie and Polly Pocket. The shares rose in late trading.
- Earnings amounted to 63 cents a share, the El Segundo, California-based company said Wednesday, beating the 30-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue was $1.8 billion, beating the $1.65 billion estimate.
- Mattel sees net sales rising 8% to 10% in 2022. For 2023, it expects sales to rise a high single-digit percentage -- up from its previous view for a mid-single digit gain.
Key Insights
- The report adds to Mattel’s recent string of better-than-expected results. Mattel beat Wall Street profit estimates for six straight quarters leading up to Wednesday’s report, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said in the statement that Mattel’s products “resonated with consumers at levels we have not seen in years” and the company is “in growth mode.”
- In a phone interview, Kreiz said the company’s turnaround efforts are complete, adding Mattel expects to “keep gaining market share.”
- Growth will largely be driven by the company’s entertainment and content strategy, Kreiz said. He highlighted ongoing partnerships with entertainment and video-game production companies such as Nintendo Co. Mattel is developing 14 films this year, alongside more dozens of TV series.
- Fourth-quarter gross margin decreased to 49.3% from 51.4% a year earlier. The company attributed this to higher input costs, which it partially offset by raising prices and improving the efficiency of its operations.
- The toymaker scored a victory in January when it won back rights to the Walt Disney Co. Princess and “Frozen” product lines from Hasbro Inc. The accord will potentially add $300 million to $400 million in annual revenue when the products go on sale beginning in 2023, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which cited historical data.
Market Reaction
- Mattel shares rose as much as 4.7% to $23.81 in extended trading after the results were released. The stock has gained 5.5% this year through the close on Wednesday in New York.
