(Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. will pay $3.5 million to settle allegations that it violated securities rules in 2017, clearing a regulatory cloud that had been hanging over the toymaker.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said that Mattel lacked internal controls to guard against certain errors, which contributed to financial misstatements in the third and fourth quarters of 2017. Mattel has acknowledged it made mistakes and restated the results in 2019.

As a result of the errors, Mattel, which admitted no wrongdoing, incorrectly reported its net loss for those periods, the agency said. The regulator said the company cooperated with its probe.

“We’re pleased to have the matter behind us,” Mattel said in a statement. “While we’re not going to comment on the underlying facts, we appreciate the SEC’s recognition of the company’s remedial measures.”

