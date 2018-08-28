(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. doesn’t plan to suspend more joint military drills with South Korean forces, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said as diplomatic progress on North Korea’s denuclearization appears to have stalled.

“We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises,” Mattis told reporters Tuesday, adding that the Pentagon hasn’t made decisions about major annual drills expected next year. “We’ll make decisions on that in consultation with State.”

Mattis said he’s working in coordination with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s diplomatic efforts -- “it’s all riding on Secretary Pompeo’s shoulders,” he said -- but he also signaled that smaller-scale exercises are going ahead.

In an apparent response to such routine training efforts, North Korea has stepped up criticism recently, saying American forces have been conducting covert military rehearsals for an invasion.

The U.S. decision this year to suspend major joint exercises was “a good-faith measure” to boost President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts, Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon in a rare press conference.

Visit Canceled

Pompeo had planned to visit Pyongyang for talks this week, but Trump announced Friday that the trip was canceled because of a lack of “sufficient progress” by North Korea toward denuclearization.

Trump in June suspended “war games” with Seoul, saying he believed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “wants to get it done” on denuclearization. He added, “I do trust him.”

In the months since Trump and Kim met in Singapore, the U.S. has struggled to show signs of progress in its bid to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Pompeo conceded before the Senate recently that Kim’s regime continues producing fissile material and has provided no inventory of its nuclear program and facilities.

The U.S. has conducted military exercises on the Korean peninsula since the mid-1950s and holds a handful of joint operations with South Korea every year, which the Pentagon calls a means of ensuring the two forces are able to work together in the event of an attack. The annual drills, separate from regular training programs, have long angered North Korea’s leaders.

