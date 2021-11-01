(Bloomberg) -- Volatility has always been a defining characteristic of Bitcoin, with price swings usually increasing when new highs are reached. Now it appears the gyrations are diminishing if you take a longer view, which Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone attributes to a natural maturation and greater institutional adoption, including last month’s U.S. launch of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds. During the largest cryptocurrency’s recent rise to an all-time high of almost $67,000, volatility measured over a 260-day period dropped to around 66, levels unseen since May, when Bitcoin dipped under $40,000.

