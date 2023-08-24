(Bloomberg) -- The County of Maui sued Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. for damages caused to the county’s property by fires including the blaze that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

The lawsuit alleges that Hawaiian Electric acted negligently for failing to cut power despite advance weather forecasts of critical fire conditions with high winds. The county also alleges that Hawaiian Electric’s power lines ignited dry fuel such as grass and brush, causing the fires, according to a statement.

