(Bloomberg) -- Officials raised the death toll from devastating wildfires on the Hawaii island of Maui to 67 as rescue and clean-up crews continued to dig through the rubble of the historic town of Lahaina.

Around 1,000 people remained unaccounted for, police said earlier. The fire that razed Lahaina was still not yet fully contained, according to a statement from Maui County on Friday.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green had warned Thursday that the death count will probably rise as search crews dig through the damage that he characterized as looking like a bomb scene. Accuweather Inc. put the preliminary estimate of damage from the fires at $8 billion to $10 billion.

