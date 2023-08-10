(Bloomberg) -- The fast-moving fire that leveled historic Lahaina on the West Maui coast was 80% contained Thursday, county officials reported, as a mass exodus of residents and stranded travelers from the tourist destination continued.

Aerial surveys showed more than 270 buildings burned in the town, according to the county, with the small shops and restaurants of popular Front Street reduced to ash and rubble. Wildfires fanned by winds from a far-off hurricane killed at least 36 people and forced thousands to flee.

The Lahaina fire was one of three still burning on Maui Thursday. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Buses ferried visitors from West Maui resort directly to the island’s Kahului Airport, where more than 1,400 people spent the night awaiting morning flights. Another 1,300 people spent Wednesday night in shelters, according to the county.

Lahaina remains without power. The county said crews are working to clear roads and other areas of trees and debris.

--With assistance from Cailley LaPara.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.