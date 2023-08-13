Maui Wildfire Is Deadliest for US in 105 Years, With 89 Killed

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from fast-moving wildfires in Maui rose to 89 on Saturday, making them the deadliest in the US in more than 100 years.

The number of fatalities, which previously stood at 80, is expected to rise further as authorities continue search and rescue efforts, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a press briefing Saturday. Just 3% of the area has been searched, officials said, adding they are bringing in 12 more cadaver dogs to help with the effort.

Roughly 2,200 structures have been destroyed in West Maui, according to Green. Local authorities are starting work on long-term recovery efforts, including housing Maui residents who have been displaced.

The death toll now means the fire is the deadliest since 1918, when 453 people were killed in Minnesota and Wisconsin by the Cloquet & Moose Lake Fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

