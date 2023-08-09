(Bloomberg) -- Wildfires fanned by winds from a far-off hurricane killed at least 36 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui and forced thousands to flee as flames engulfed the historic town of Lahaina.

More than 2,100 people spent the night in four emergency shelters, while travelers from canceled or arriving flights sheltered at Kahului Airport. The US Coast Guard rescued people from the waters off Lahaina.

Lahaina, capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom during the 1800s, lies on Maui’s dry, western side, which is more susceptible to fires. A red flag warning is in place as a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to a statement on the website of Maui County.

Extreme weather has battered the Northern Hemisphere this summer, as climate change increases the intensity of heat waves while bringing fires, floods and violent storms. Wildfires in Canada burned an area roughly the size of Iceland, while those in Greece forced thousands of tourists to flee the island of Rhodes. Firefighters in Portugal have contained a huge blaze that triggered the evacuation of several villages.

The Maui County government warned no traffic would be allowed into West Maui except emergency personnel. Acting Governor Sylvia Luke activated the National Guard to deal with multiple wildfires now burning in the state.

“Much of Lahaina on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced,” Governor Josh Green said in a press release, adding he would immediately return to Hawaii from personal travel to deal with the crisis.

Photos posted online Wednesday appeared to show flames engulfing businesses that line Lahaina’s Front Street, a tourist magnet packed with restaurants and small shops.

The flames were being fed by strong winds driven by Hurricane Dora, passing south of the islands. About 12,600 homes and businesses were without power at 10 a.m. local time, according to poweroutage.us. Lahaina also were without phone service, either landline or cellphone, according to Maui County.

