(Bloomberg) -- Mauna Loa’s first volcanic eruption in 38 years shut down the world's top atmospheric monitoring station, including the CO2 monitor that kickstarted modern climate science in the 1950s.“The lava has cut the road and the power to the observatory,” said Theo Stein, a spokesperson for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.This is a rare power disruption to NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory’s Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. For some 60 years, the largely uninterrupted measurements have decisively shown that CO2 levels in the air are steadily rising despite seasonal fluctuations — a sure sign that the climate is changing. The graphical depiction of these measurements, and the rising climate threat, is called the Keeling Curve. It’s named after Charles David Keeling, from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego, who launched the atmospheric measurements in Mauna Loa. Keeling died in 2005.

While Mauna Loa is not the only dataset for CO2, “it is our best baseline for looking at small changes in some ways,” said Ralph Keeling, David Keeling’s son and also a Scripps climate scientist. “So it’s a blow.” In addition to atmospheric monitoring done by other countries, NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory network includes monitoring at the South Pole; Barrow, Alaska; and the American Samoa. “They are different places providing some parallel information," added Ralph Keeling. “Mauna Loa is special.”“Our plan is to try to put an instrument in a suitable, nearby location that we can service and have surrogate data to cover the gaps,” Keeling said. “We’ll have to do a lot of work to show that the surrogate data is comparable. So our work from this event is going to spread over some years now.” The Mauna Loa eruption started at approximately 11:30 pm local time on Sunday, November 27 in the volcano’s summit caldera, Moku‘āweoweo, following a period of heightened seismic activity. By Monday, the eruption had migrated from the summit to fissures spewing lava in the Northeast Rift Zone. Flows from at least one of these fissures crossed the Mauna Loa Observatory road and knocked out the observatory’s power on Monday evening. “It does not pose a threat to any communities at this time,” according to the Hawaii County of Civil Defense.But eruptions at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, can shift and intensify quickly, with little warning. Mauna Loa makes up more than half of the Big Island, and unlike the recently more active, but smaller Kilauea volcano, its volcanic eruptions have previously threatened both the Kona and Hilo sides of the Big Island. When Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984, the volcanic activity similarly disconnected power to the observatory and lava flows came within 5 miles of Hilo.

