(Bloomberg) -- Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth fired his deputy, Ivan Collendavelloo, over alleged corruption in a local power-generation project.

Jugnauth also removed Collendavelloo from his post as minister of public utilities, Collendavelloo told reporters Thursday at a briefing in Ebene, south of the capital, Port Louis. The dismissals came after Collendavelloo refused Jugnauth’s request to step down, he said.

Collendavelloo is the leader of Muvman Liberater, a minority partner in Mauritius’s ruling alliance. Jugnauth confirmed his dismissal at a separate briefing.

The deputy premier’s ouster comes two weeks after the African Development Bank released a report alleging that unidentified Mauritian government officials may have received financial rewards in return for confidential tender-related information relating to a power plant in Port Louis. The allegations were “wild” and there should be an inquiry into whether any money was paid, Collendavelloo said.

“There was nothing which stated that money was accepted or taken,” he said of the report.

