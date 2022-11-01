(Bloomberg) -- The Mauritian and Ugandan currencies were the best-performing in Africa in October, with the Indian Ocean island nation’s rupee seen extending gains before the end of the year.

The rupee strengthened 3.3% against the dollar as Mauritius’s key tourism industry showed further signs of recovery. The Ugandan shilling gained 1.4%.

The rupee is set to benefit as tourism moves closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to Tahir Wahab, a Mauritius-based independent banker. “The Mauritian economy has gained momentum as shown by the higher number of visitors and exports of manufactured goods, translating into higher influx of dollars,” he said.

The Mauritius Revenue Authority expects to collect 8 billion rupees ($180 million) from tourism in 2022-23, compared with 4.48 billion rupees in the previous period and 7.43 billion rupees before the pandemic. Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy projects the nation’s economy will expand by at least 7% this year.

The Ugandan shilling was boosted in October by the fastest growth in private sector activity in five months as demand improved. But a recent outbreak of Ebola might halt the advance, according to Yadhav Panday a currency-trading associate at AZA Finance. “We expect the shilling to weaken in the near-term due to the ongoing Ebola crisis and inflationary pressures,” Panday said in an emailed note.

