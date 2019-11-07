Mauritians Vote in Three-Way Tie With No Clear Front-Runner

(Bloomberg) -- Mauritians began casting ballots Thursday in parliamentary elections that are being contested by three main blocs and have no clear front-runner.

Almost 942,000 people registered to participate in the vote for the 62 members of the Indian Ocean island nation’s National Assembly, which appoints the prime minister. Final results are expected by late Friday.

Pravind Jugnauth, 57, the leader of the Alliance Morisien who has ruled since his father Anerood stood down two years ago, is seeking another five years in office.

His main rivals are Navinchandra Ramgoolam, 72, leader of the Labour Party/Parti Mauricien Social Democrate alliance who served for a total of 15 years as prime minister, and Paul Berenger, 74, who heads the Mouvement Militant Mauricien and held power from 2003 to 2005.

