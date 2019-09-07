(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius will sign a free trade agreement with China, it’s second biggest supplier, providing duty-free access to the Asian market for 8,547 products, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on its website.

The products represent “96% of the Chinese tariff lines,” the PMO said in a statement issued weekly following a cabinet meeting. Almost 90% of tariff lines will be eliminated immediately and the remaining ones removed over a five- to seven-year period.

The agreement includes exports of 50,000 tons of specialty sugars at an in-quota rate of 15% to be phased over a period of eight years, according to the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kamlesh Bhuckory in Port Louis at kbhuckory1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.