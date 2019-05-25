Mauritius Aims to Develop Fishing Industry to Be Economic Pillar

(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius plans to develop its fishing industry and turn it into one of the Indian Ocean island nation’s important economic pillars.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement May 24 that it agreed to recommendations made by the ministerial committee:

To develop a national fishing fleet.

Negotiate with the European Union rules related to fishing quotas and the monitoring of their compliance.

Mauritius’ revenue from fish exports and fish preparations rose 4.6% to 14.9 billion rupees ($417 million) last year, according to Statistics Mauritius. The country has an economic exclusive fishing zone of 2.3 million square kilometers.

