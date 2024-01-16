(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius’ airport resumed operations Tuesday after cyclone restrictions were lifted, with banks and the stock exchange scheduled to follow suit on Wednesday.

The Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport was closed for almost 24 hours as tropical storm Belal hammered the Indian Ocean island, causing flash floods that swept away cars and prompting officials to warn the public to stay indoors. Mauritius Meteorological Services said the class IV cyclone was causing gusts of wind exceeding 120 kilometers (75 miles) an hour.

Storms that have increasingly battered southern Africa and the islands off its east coast have been made more severe by climate change, according to 22 scientists collaborating under the World Weather Attribution initiative.

