(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Mauritius held its revamped interest rate at 4.5% as it forecast inflation will continue to slow.

The monetary policy committee unanimously decided to leave the key rate unchanged at its first meeting of the year, a day after the US Federal Reserve held borrowing costs. Governor Harvesh Seegolam told reporters in Port Louis, the capital.

“The US Federal Reserve has given to understand that this pause is out of caution and that it would, in the interim, assess the need for hikes, and that such hikes, if any, would not be as aggressive as before,” he said.

The rupee was little changed at 11:59 a.m. local time.

‘Paying Dividends’

The key rate replaced the key repo rate in January and the central bank switched its operational target to the overnight interbank rate from the 91-Day Bill.

The overhaul was aimed at better managing liquidity and improving the transmission mechanism of monetary policy signals. “The new monetary policy has already started to pay dividends” in mopping up excess liquidity, Seegolam said.

The MPC held rates as “inflationary pressures have begun to ease in Mauritius, reflecting the combined effects of falling global commodity prices and the impact of policy rate hikes by the bank during 2022,” it said in a statement. “Core measures of inflation are also showing signs of abatement, thereby indicating that the recently observed declines in inflation may continue.”

The MPC expects the annual inflation rate, which fell to a 16-month low of 7.9% in May, to decline progressively to around 6.8% by December and reach its 2% to 5% target range next year, it said in a statement.

“The upcoming relaxation of requirements for the importation of labor will contribute toward lowering cost-push pressures on inflation,” the governor said.

Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 6% this year from a gain of 8.7% in 2022. Growth will be boosted by a recovery in tourism, which is expected to contribute 80 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) to the economy this year and the property sector, Seegolam said.

Mauritius has long been a beloved destination for high-net-worth individuals in search of seclusion which has stoked a property boom.

In 2022, foreign direct investment flows hit a record 27.7 billion rupees led by the real estate sector, the governor said. The island nation is projected to keep on attracting significant gross FDI into this sector and others, he said.

