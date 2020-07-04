(Bloomberg) --

Mauritius will amend financial legislation to enable the central bank to raise funds for sustainable economic development projects.

Under the new law, the Bank of Maurtius will be able to “raise loans by the issue of securities for investment in projects or companies promoting the sustainable economic development of Mauritius, including the blue economy and green economy,” according to a draft of the bill on parliament’s website.

Proposals for the blue and green economy include plans to develop marine and renewable-energy projects.

The amendments come after the central bank in May established a special-purpose vehicle, known as the Mauritius Investment Corp., that will invest in projects considered to be of strategic national importance.

