(Bloomberg) --

Mauritius’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nandcoomar Bodha, resigned from both government and the ruling party, saying he no longer supported the way the Mouvement Socialiste Militant party operates.

Bodha said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday that he quit the MSM because the way it operates “no longer corresponds to the values and principles which have always marked in my political career.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.