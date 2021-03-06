(Bloomberg) --

Mauritius has stopped inbound commercial flights, effective midnight Saturday until further notice, after six local Covid-19 cases were detected over two days, Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal said.

The objective of the move is to free up space for people to be placed in quarantine following a contact-tracing process, Jagutpal told reporters in the capital, Port Louis. The suspension of flights would provide the ministry with breathing space as it rolls out vaccinations to the population, he said.

The Indian Ocean island nation is set start a general vaccination program on Monday after inoculating frontline workers and the elderly. People landing in Mauritius must undergo a 14 day-quarantine, during which they are tested for the virus.

“The decision will be reviewed based on results from the tests and the contact tracing,” Jagutpal said.

Before the latest cases were detected, all Mauritius infections had been among people arriving from overseas.

