(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation dependent on tourism, has ordered 2.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, which will help take coverage to more than 100% of the population, according to Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal.

The order includes 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson units and 500,000 Sinopharm doses, he told lawmakers on Tuesday. The country plans to source 140,000 Pfizer vaccines to inoculate children between 12 to 17 years of age and also expects additional doses to be delivered through the Covax facility, he said.

Of about 1.265 million people in Mauritius, 52% have received a first dose and 42% have completed the course. Mauritius is ramping up vaccination to reach herd immunity ahead of the second phase of reopening borders to inoculated tourists on Oct. 1.

