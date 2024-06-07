(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation grappling with flash floods and erosion, plans to introduce a 2% climate levy on company profits to finance projects fighting climate change, according to Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy.

Proceeds of the corporate responsibility levy will be used “to support national initiatives to protect, manage, invest and restore the country’s natural ecosystem and combat the effects of climate change,” he told lawmakers during a budget presentation in Port Louis, the capital, on Friday. Companies with sales of less than 50 million rupees ($1.06 million) will be exempted, he said.

The nation of 1.26 million people is experiencing more climate change-related events and needs to mobilize 300 billion rupees to meet adaptation and mitigation goals. Earlier this year, flash floods brought the capital to a halt, shuttering banks and markets.

Tourism is a key source of foreign currency for the country that expects more than $2 billion of earnings from visitors this year. More than 37 kilometers (23 miles) of coastline is eroded, according to the finance minister.

“We cannot remain insensitive while we see our pristine beaches being washed out, our coral reefs being destroyed and our lagoons and forests” destroyed, Padayachy said.

For starters, about 3.2 billion rupees earmarked for the new climate fund will help rehabilitate about 26 kilometers of shoreline and 30 degraded sites, he said.

Budget Highlights:

Expenditure for the fiscal year through June 2025 is set to rise 17% to 237.3 billion rupees.

Revenue is seen increasing 20% to 210.5 billion rupees.

The fiscal gap will narrow to 3.4% of gross domestic product, from 3.9% in the prior year. Borrowing requirements for the year 2024-25 will rise to 38 billion rupees from 30.7 billion rupees, with 14 billion rupees in foreign financing, according to a statement.

Public debt is expected to decline further to 71.5% of GDP from 74.5% a year earlier. The amount will climb to 567.49 billion rupees from 524.6 billion rupees.

A government-support agreement to be established will help unlock more than 15 billion rupees of private-sector investment into renewable energy projects.

