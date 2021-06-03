(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius introduced Covid-19 vaccination rules for access to schools and hospitals in a bid to encourage more inoculation in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Teachers, parents of learners and health-care workers are among those who will be required to present a card that shows they have been vaccinated before accessing private and public schools and health centers, according to regulations published in the government gazette on Wednesday.

Those not vaccinated may only access the restricted places after presenting negative Covid-19 test results that are not more than seven days old. The rules, which come into force June 21, are not applicable to some categories, including students and patients.

Mauritius, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, plans to inoculate 60% of its 1.27 million people by the end of September from about 20% on June 1.

