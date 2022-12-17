(Bloomberg) --

Mauritius will raise prices for households with heavy power usage by 19% to 29.5% from February due to higher production costs, Le Defi Plus reported, citing Energy and Public Utilities Minister Joe Lesjongard.

The new tariffs will apply for households using more than 300 kWh a month, meaning that only 15% of users will fork out more for electricity. Commercial prices will increase as much as 11.49% for users of more than 400 kWh, impacting about 27% of registered traders, the Port Louis-based publication said.

A hike is warranted as the state-owned Central Electricity Board, a power producer and sole distributor, had losses of 2.5 billion rupees ($56 million) in the period from July to October due to higher production costs. Leaving the prices unchanged would have been unsustainable for the utility in the coming months, according to Lesjongard.

