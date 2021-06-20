(Bloomberg) --

Lawmakers in Mauritius plan to vote on a second supplementary budget within two months of as much as 23.6 billion rupees ($577 million) for the fiscal year that ends June 30, according to an order paper published by the National Assembly ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

The total amount falls under a budget item called centrally managed initiatives of the government, which includes development projects and wage assistance programs. Most of the supplemental spending, some 19 billion rupees, is attributed to capital expenditures.

The move follows a 17 billion-rupee spending bill, the first additional bill approved at the end of April. The Indian Ocean island nation’s budget deficit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is estimated at 5.6% of GDP, data from the finance ministry show.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.