(Bloomberg) -- Maury Wills, the former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop who broke Ty Cobb’s longstanding stolen-base record and helped introduce a new era of speed as an offensive weapon in baseball, has died. He was 89.

He died on Monday night at his home in Sedona, Arizona, the Associated Press reported, citing the team. No cause was given.

Wills starred on Dodgers teams that won World Series titles three times from 1959 to 1965. A shortstop on the club for most of his 14 seasons as a pro ballplayer, Wills had 586 career stolen bases when he retired in 1972, ranking No. 20 on the all-time list. A switch-hitting leadoff batter, he topped the National League in steals for six consecutive seasons in the 1960s.

“When a base runner is stealing many bases over a long period of time, he becomes the reigning skunk at the picnic,” Wills wrote in a 1977 essay published by the New York Times. “He is not loved by other teams. He embarrasses them.”

Breaks Record

Wills’s speed distracted the opposing teams’ pitchers and energized Dodger fans, who chanted “Go! Go! Go!” every time he reached base. His standout year was 1962, when he had 104 steals, surpassing Cobb’s Major League Baseball single-season record of 96 set in 1915, a feat that helped Wills win the National League’s Most Valuable Player award.

His exploits helped change the way the game was played. In the decade before he broke Cobb’s record, the average number of steals in a season for all National League teams was 402. In the decade after his achievement, the number rose to 775, according to data compiled by Baseball-Reference.com.

Rickey Henderson, baseball’s all-time stolen base leader with 1,406 who spent most of his career with the Oakland A’s, called Wills an inspiration.

“When I was coming up, I used to look at Lou Brock, Maury Wills and Ty Cobb and see how they approached the game,” Henderson said when he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. “It gave you a goal to shoot for.”

Following Robinson

Maurice Morning Wills was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Washington. One of 13 children, his parents were Guy Wills, a Baptist minister and machinist, and the former Mabel Wells, an elevator operator, according to “On the Run,” a 1991 autobiography written by Wills with Mike Celizic.

In high school he was a pitcher on the baseball team and quarterback on the football squad. He was inspired by Jackie Robinson, the first Black baseball player in the major leagues, who had joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Four years later, the team signed Wills. He played in the minor leagues until 1959, when the club, which had moved to Los Angeles, called him up to replace retiring Hall of Fame shortstop Pee Wee Reese.

After his playing days ended, Wills became a baseball announcer for NBC Sports and then managed the Seattle Mariners for parts of the 1980 and 1981 seasons, his teams compiling a losing record.

Wills married the former Gertrude Elliott when he was 17, and the couple divorced in 1985. They had six children.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.