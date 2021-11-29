(Bloomberg) -- The New York Mets reached a $130 million deal to sign 37-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer for three years with the ability to opt out after two years, SportsNet New York reporter Andy Martino tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Scherzer’s deal with the Mets, which is owned by Point72 Asset Management CEO Steve Cohen, will break the record that the Yankees set when they acquired Gerrit Cole for the record of average annual value of $36 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

