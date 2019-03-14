Maxine Waters Says Wells Fargo's CEO Should Get ‘the Door,’ Not a Bonus

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan should be fired, not receiving a bonus, according to Representative Maxine Waters.

The California Democrat and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee said Thursday that Sloan’s $2 million bonus for 2018 is “outrageous and wholly inappropriate” given the bank’s consumer scandals and regulatory blowback.

“Mr. Sloan shouldn’t be getting a bonus, he should be shown the door,” Waters said in a statement. “It was very clear from Mr. Sloan’s testimony that Wells Fargo has failed to clean up its act.”

The San Francisco-based bank announced Wednesday that Sloan got a 5.7 percent raise for 2018, including a $2 million bonus -- his first since taking the top spot in 2016. The announcement came just a day after Sloan was grilled by lawmakers including Waters over the bank’s scandals.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hannah Levitt in New York at hlevitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, Daniel Taub

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.