(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian telecommunications giant Maxis Bhd. said it will tap into the 5G network currently being rolled out and operated by government-owned entity Digital Nasional Bhd.

“We will sign the access agreement, but coverage is still an issue, we still need to work together,” Maxis Chief Executive Officer Goh Siew Eng told the Invest Malaysia summit on Wednesday. Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil earlier told the summit he was confident that Maxis will sign an access agreement “very soon.”

The government’s 5G Task Force Tuesday said it was focusing on resolving DNB’s 5G access agreements with parties including Maxis, the only major telecommunications firm yet to sign up. DNB operates Malaysia’s sole 5G network until a second one is rolled out next year. The network now extends to 61.2% of Malaysia’s populated areas, but Goh and Fahmi both said that “in-building coverage” remains an issue in gauging penetration.

Fahmi said on Wednesday that “approximately half” of Malaysia’s mobile network operators will take part in the current DNB-led 5G network while the others will be attached to the second network once Malaysia switches to a dual network system next year.

