(Bloomberg) -- The third accuser to testify in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial said the British socialite asked another girl to “show her what to do” before being led to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, massage room to participate in a sexual encounter at the age of 14.

“Carolyn,” testifying in Manhattan federal court only under her first name, said that she eventually had more than 100 sexual encounters with Epstein between the ages of 14 and 16. A seventh-grade dropout, Carolyn said she grew up in nearby West Palm Beach with an inattentive mother who was an alcoholic and a drug addict.

Asked by prosecutor Maurene Comey how she supported herself at the time, Carolyn answered, “I went to Mr. Epstein’s house, and I got money that way.”

She is the third of at least four woman who are expected to testify about their experiences with Maxwell, who is accused of luring underage girls and then grooming them for sexual abuse by Epstein, her former boyfriend and employer.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyers say she is being scapegoated for the crimes of Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex-trafficking charges.

‘Personal Things’

Prosecutors claim the pair targeted vulnerable girls with difficult home lives. Carolyn testified that she told Maxwell “random personal things,” including that she’d been raped and molested by her grandfather starting at the age of four.

Carolyn said she was introduced to Maxwell and Epstein by Virginia Giuffre, who has publicly accused Maxwell and Epstein of abuse but is not testifying at the trial. Giuffre is currently suing Maxwell as well as Prince Andrew and Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, whom she claims Epstein shared her with for sexual abuse. Andrew and Dershowitz have both denied Giuffre’s claim.

According to Carolyn, it was Giuffre whom Maxwell asked to take her to Epstein’s massage room. Before Epstein arrived, Giuffre opened up the massage table, got it ready and then took her clothes off while Carolyn wore only her underwear. Then Epstein entered, brushing his teeth.

Carolyn said the two girls massaged Epstein and then she watched Giuffre have sex with him. “I was sitting on the couch right in front of them,” Carolyn said as she started to cry.

After that, she, her boyfriend at the time or her mother would get calls from Maxwell or Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen to set up other massage appointments. Epstein would sometimes send a car for her, or her boyfriend or mother would drive her to his house.

