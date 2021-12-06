(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is facing the second witness who claims the British socialite lured her into sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

“Kate,” who is testifying under a pseudonym, took the stand Monday in federal court in Manhattan. She said her boyfriend introduced her to Maxwell during a trip to Paris in the mid-1990s, when she was 17. Prosecutors allege Maxwell subsequently introduced her to Epstein. Kate is a U.K. national, and some of her sexual encounters with Epstein took place in London. The defense fought her testimony, arguing that Kate was not underage at the time because the U.K. age of consent is 17.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan is allowing Kate to testify about “relevant conduct” by Epstein and Maxwell but not as a victim of a crime charged in Maxwell’s indictment.

Last week, Maxwell faced testimony by “Jane,” who said her abuse by Epstein began when she was 14.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.