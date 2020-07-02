(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, agreed to a detention hearing in Manhattan.

Maxwell, who was arrested Thursday morning in New Hampshire, waived her right to a bail hearing there in a brief videoconference in federal court in Manchester. Lawrence Vogelman, who represented Maxwell at the proceeding, told the court she reserved her right to a hearing before a federal judge in the Southern District of New York.

“Are you waiving your right?” U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone asked Maxwell.“I am,” Maxwell said softly.

Earlier Thursday, Maxwell’s lawyer Leah Saffian declined to comment on the charges. Maxwell, who was close to Epstein for years, has long denied that she was involved in his acts.

Read More: Epstein Scandal Widens With Arrest of Maxwell for Conspiracy

Maxwell, who attended Oxford, has extensive international connections and has made 15 overseas trips in the last three years to places including the United Kingdom, Japan and Qatar, prosecutors said in a court filing asking that she be held in jail. They said they’ve located more than a dozen bank accounts for her, including one with a balance of more than $20 million.

Since Epstein’s arrest a year ago, Maxwell has been hiding out in New England, most recently on a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, according to the government.

She remains in federal custody pending her transfer to Manhattan.

(Updates with prosecutors’ argument against bail in sixth and seventh paragraphs)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.