(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is facing the fourth and final accuser in her sex-trafficking trial, as Annie Farmer took the stand on Friday.

Farmer is the only one of the four to testify under her full name. She has said before that Maxwell “groomed” her for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein starting from the age of 16, during visits to the financier’s New Mexico ranch.

On the stand Friday, Farmer said Maxwell also gave her an unsolicited topless massage at the ranch. “How old were you when Maxwell gave you a massage?” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz asked.

“I was 16 years old,” Farmer answered.

In opening statements, Pomerantz said Maxwell and Epstein invited Farmer to the ranch in 1996 under the pretext that she would be joining a group of other students interested in foreign travel. Upon her arrival though, Farmer discovered she was the only student there.

Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said in opening statements that Farmer was above the age of legal consent in New Mexico at the time. “From our perspective, what happened in New Mexico is not illegal conduct under the terms of this indictment,” Sternheim said.

