(Bloomberg) -- The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking case said Friday prosecutors can enter into evidence a “black book” used by her and Jeffrey Epstein that contains the names and contact information for underage girls under the entry “Massages.”

The government wants to show jurors excerpts of the phone directory which was kept at various Epstein households which they say contains at least one listing for “Virginia (parents),” and at least two other underage girls who went to Epstein’s Palm Beach home for sexualized massages. Virginia Giuffre, who is not testifying at the trial, has publicly accused Maxwell of luring her for abuse by Epstein as a teen.

